Retailers try to solve labor imbalances by reskilling staff
- Some companies groom their own data scientists after Covid-19 pandemic accelerated shift to e-commerce; Levi’s offers boot camp
Michael Buchanan has held numerous jobs in his 15 years at Levi Strauss & Co., starting as a stock clerk and rising to store manager. At the end of May, he will add a new title to his résumé: data scientist.
Mr. Buchanan is one of 43 Levi’s employees enrolled in the San Francisco company’s machine learning bootcamp, a new program designed to teach coding and statistical analysis to people who don’t have a statistics or coding background.
