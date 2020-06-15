Retailers turn to WhatsApp bookings, home deliveries to revive demand

Electronics retailer Croma said it too will assist shoppers to place orders via calls to stores near them. It is also helping shoppers book slots online so they can plan their visit to the store. “On croma.com, we have launched a feature called ‘Connect to Croma’ that allows customers to book an appointment at the store to avoid standing in the queue or request for a call-back from our staff to assist in making a purchase without visiting the store. The daily traffic has gone up by almost 4 times compared to pre-Covid period. As per recent trend every week more than 3,500 customers are opting for store visit across the country by booking an appointment online," said Ritesh Ghoshal, chief marketing officer, Croma.