Revenues of mall operators to cross pre-pandemic levels this fiscal: Report

New Delhi: A jump in footfall following the withdrawal of covid-19 restrictions is expected to push revenues of mall operators above pre-pandemic levels this fiscal, Crisil Ratings said in a note on the sector.
Retail sales at malls already breached 120-125% of pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of this fiscal. “Malls have seen lesser dent and swifter recovery with each passing covid-19 wave. In fact, the third wave did not materially impact the sector, as malls were not completely shut. Consequently, retail sales rose to pre-pandemic levels in February 2022," said Anand Kulkarni, director, Crisil Ratings.
In fact, an uptick in business traction has helped malls roll back rental waivers offered to tenants. That, and escalations based on contractual terms will drive rental income 10% above pre-pandemic level this fiscal, said Kulkarni.
Mall operators had waived rentals during the pandemic, which helped retain healthy occupancy rate of 90%, the ratings firm added.
Meanwhile, recovery in business at malls is being reported across categories such as grocery, apparel, footwear, cosmetics, electronics, and luxury. These categories that account for 75-80% of mall revenue, had shown near-full recovery by the third quarter of last fiscal.
The pace of recovery that lagged in categories such as food and beverage, cinema, and family entertainment centres, has picked up as well, Crisil said in a note.
The restrictions on malls during the third wave lasted less than a month, compared with median closures of 13-14 weeks and 7-8 weeks during the first and second waves, respectively. Furthermore, unlike the earlier waves, only capacity or timing restrictions were implemented during the third wave. This limited the impact on credit profiles of mall operators, the ratings firm added.
“The balance sheets of mall operators have remained healthy. Their debt-to-rental ratio is expected to be comfortable at 3.2 times this fiscal, compared with 4.2 times in fiscal 2020. Furthermore, many malls with strong sponsors have raised equity or refinanced debt improving liquidity to 4-5 months of debt-servicing obligations," said Saina Kathawala, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings.
That said, high inflation and rising interest rates will need to be monitored as these could affect discretionary spends in the near term.