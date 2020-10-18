Reverse-migration pushes e-commerce festive sales to Tier 2, 3 cities

“Many metro customers have shifted to Tier 2 hometowns bringing their online shopping habit with them. As people who lived in rental housing in metros give up houses and live in their hometowns, their disposable income has gone up due to less spending. Much of this is being funnelled to online shopping. We see attractive offers especially on the various affordability constructs, which is driving further acceleration," said Mrigank Gutgutia, director, e-commerce, Redseer.