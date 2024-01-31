Rise of the uber-rich drives luxury brands in India
Summary
- LVMH, Hermès and Christian Dior clocked sharply higher India sales in 2023, as connoisseurs of apparel, bags and accessories flocked to local stores
Luxury brands LVMH, Hermès and Christian Dior clocked sharply higher India sales in 2023, as connoisseurs of apparel, bags and accessories flocked to local stores after the covid pandemic ruined foreign travel. Alongside, a clutch of luxury malls came up in top cities, designed to serve the wealthy and the well-travelled.