Robots develop food flavour4 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 11:01 PM IST
- Sacheerome adds fragrances and flavours to some of India’s best-known food and toiletry FMCG brands
NEW DELHI : Have you ever wondered who makes the tempting aroma of your favourite cake, or the enticing scent of the most loved facewash just right? Ask Manoj Arora, managing director and master perfumer, Sacheerome, the 35-year-old firm that makes your daily-use products smell great. Apart from a team of 24 perfumers, flavourists and 10 evaluators, he has employed the services of three robots at the facility in Delhi’s Okhla to get the job done.