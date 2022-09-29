Rural consumers buy fewer essentials due to inflation3 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 11:31 PM IST
- Rural consumers are also buying small packs of brands to manage household budgets
NEW DELHI : With inflation hurting household budgets, rural India is buying less items of daily use. The rural markets witnessed a 5% decline in monthly purchases of essential items, including cooking oils, laundry products, biscuits and chocolates, besides personal hygiene products such as toilet soaps, said the Rural Barometer Report from research firm Kantar and GroupM’s Dialogue Factory released on Thursday.