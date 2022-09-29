Rural consumers buy fewer essentials due to inflation

The survey participants, however, said that while monthly household expenditure rose by 8%, monthly household income has gone up by 12% during the same period, somewhat offsetting the effects of inflation. According to Puneet Avasthi, senior executive director, specialist businesses, insights division, Kantar, inflation concerns were affecting two out of three rural Indian households. However, he said that since household incomes have grown at a faster rate than inflation, it has created some stability. Consumers are looking to move to small pack sizes and may also be doing portion control to make the pack last longer, Avasthi added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}