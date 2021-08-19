Rural consumption strong in Q1 despite blow from covid 2.0

“A simple average of 13 indicators used to estimate rural consumption on a yearly basis up to FY21 shows growth was weak at an average of 3.1% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the initial five years of the century, followed by an average 9.9% y-o-y growth over the next 10 years," said Nikhil Gupta and Yaswi Agarwal, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Rural consumption weakened in FY15–17 to average growth of 2.2% before recovering to a 4.9% growth during FY18–20.