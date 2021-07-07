NEW DELHI: Rural markets, that account for over 35% sales for makers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), could grow at similar rates or only marginally ahead of urban markets this year, Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said in a media roundtable on Wednesday.

This forecast follows the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the first quarter of the current fiscal which battered villages this time around, hitting livelihoods.

Rural markets were pacing ahead of large cities in the last few quarters. But unlike last year, when sales in villages were driven by reverse migration due to prolonged lockdown in cities and the benefits that accrued from the government’s flagship employment scheme, this year the fear and spread of covid infections affected consumption. As a result, households wary of catching the infection “conserved cash", Agarwal said.

“This time rural got impacted significantly higher than last time. In fact, last time we got a higher surge in rural, because of the fact that a lot of people went back to rural India, and there was a lot of work with MNREGA, and therefore, there was money, and we believe rural grew well in last year Q1 and Q2," said Agrawal.

Its Santoor soap brand, the largest in its portfolio in India, draws over 50% of sales from rural markets. Agarwal said this year rural centres were worse hit than urban markets.

"I also believe a lot of money and time was spent in treating people. I think the mindset of the consumers was very different from what we saw earlier," he said. "Our understanding is that urban and rural growth rates will be almost equal, maybe marginally higher than urban."

Data from market researcher Nielsen released earlier this year said rural markets grew 14.6% year-on-year in the March quarter, after reporting a 14.2% growth in the December quarter.

In the July-September quarter of last year, sales of packaged consumer goods grew over 10.5%. In the same period, all-India FMCG sales grew 9.4%, 7.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

In a sense, rural markets led the growth for large FMCG companies last fiscal. Vaccination coverage in India's vast hinterland will be key to aiding consumer demand, Agarwal said.

"I know vaccinations in rural is going to take a little longer…and if there are no more waves, I think the demand will come back," he said.

Meanwhile, for the full year the company reported a 9% jump in FY21 revenues to Rs8,400 crore.

With presence in 60 countries, Wipro Consumer draws 54% of its business from international markets. In India, its FMCG business grew 17.3%, with a volume growth of 15.8% in FY21.

Closer home, the company reported improvement in demand in June, after state-wide lockdowns in April and May were gradually eased. “We saw improvements in June, both in urban, as well as rural, and hopefully things will improve," he said.

The company’s discretionary portfolio was severely hit last year as consumers bought staples; companies also prioritised sales of packaged foods and cleaning products.

Despite the severity of cases reported this year, the company’s discretionary portfolio did much better than last year, he said.

“If last year we saw a 50% drop in discretionary portfolio (in Q1 of FY21), we would have grown, about 70% or 75% in this year over last year. We are still lower than what we were in Q1 of 2019-20," Agrawal said.

Unlike last year, lockdowns were more sporadic this year and mobility was better. “A lot of discretionary products were getting used whether people were at home, or they were meeting in small groups. So to that extent the usage did not stop completely," he added.

