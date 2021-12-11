New Delhi: Demand for packaged consumer goods in India's rural markets could remain muted in the second half of the ongoing fiscal on the back of a high base, sharp price hikes as well as broad-based inflation, according to a report by brokerage Edelweiss.

Rural markets fared well, growing ahead of urban markets, in the aftermath of the pandemic. However, growth now seems to be cooling off.

Meanwhile, growth in urban markets has seen steady recovery post the second wave with modern trade also seeing a comeback.

On a two-year basis, volumes in rural market would still be ahead of pre-covid levels, the brokerage said in its note on demand for fast moving consumer goods in rural India.

"We do expect a decent recovery in FY23 rural volumes for most consumer companies," it added.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. was the first company to highlight a possible rural slowdown. Others such as Marico and Dabur too cautioned about rural growth.

Even so, most companies feel this is transitory, attributing it primarily to a high base, sharp price hikes and grammage cuts, a dip in wallet share due to broad-based inflation, and uneven monsoon and delay in winter, the report added.

However, the brokerage said the shortfall due to rural slowdown would be "largely compensated" by a recovery in urban demand.

"Longer term, we expect rural growth to be robust and ahead of urban. The major reasons we think FY23 rural outlook is better for larger consumer companies are rural per capita consumption of FMCG is about one-third of urban India; monsoon has been decent for most part of country; companies are expanding direct reach in rural areas, apart from adding lower unit packs at attractive price points," it added.

