Rural demand to stay muted in Jul-Sep; likely uptick in H2 FY23: Report
Demand for FMCG products in rural areas was lower than urban areas in the June quarter with volumes dipping 2.4%
New Delhi: Rural demand for packaged consumer goods could pick pace in the second half of FY23, analysts at Edelweiss Securities said in a report on the sector. However, the report said that a deficient monsoon in large states continues to hurt rural consumption.