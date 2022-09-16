Rural demand to stay muted in Jul-Sep; likely uptick in H2 FY23: Report

“Currently we have not picked up on any significant signs of an uptick in rural FMCG demand. Although, overall monsoon has been quite good, but headline data hides the deficit in 3-4 high population states. We expect market leaders like HUL, Asian Paints, ITC, etc. to continue gaining market share in terms of volumes, apart from continuing strong pricing growth," analysts at Edelweiss Securities said in a report released Thursday.