Rural households may step up spending

This has taken care of basic consumption requirements of rural households, leaving them with more money to spend on other goods, said Puneet Avasthi, senior director, specialist businesses, insights division, Kantar. “With an increased surplus income, rural India has prioritized connectivity and construction for future purchases. The smartphone category will continue to grow in rural markets. Additionally, spending on home construction and improvement and two-wheeler purchases is likely to grow in the next six months. With construction-related activities showing higher prioritization in both the last six months and the next six months, consumption of cement and steel should remain strong in rural India," the report said.