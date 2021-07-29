NEW DELHI: Savoury snacks, talcum powders, sanitisers, toilet cleaners, and insecticides drove demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in India’s hinterland in the twelve months ended 31 May, according to data released by researcher Kantar in its 2021 Consumer Connections report that studies household consumption across urban and rural markets.

Value growth in rural markets for the 12-month period between June 2020 and May 2021 grew 11.6% year-on-year, outpacing urban markets that reported a 10.2% growth in the same period. In volume terms, rural markets grew 4.4%, ahead of urban markets that reported a 3.3% growth in FMCG volumes.

Rural has continued to outpace urban in volumes and value growth despite covid-19 outbreak, Kantar Wordlpanel said on Thursday. Its estimates suggest that penetration of sanitisers stood at 4.4 crore homes in villages, higher than the 4.26 crore urban homes between June'20 and May’21.

Rural households also reported higher growth in the average number of FMCG categories bought in the same period. In fact, during the second more severe wave as cases spread to India’s villages which have inadequate healthcare infrastructure, FMCG volumes held much stronger. This was helped by limited mobility restrictions in India’s villages.

In contrast, volumes of fast-moving consumer goods dipped in urban markets as a spike in infections prompted states to announce strict closures.

Meanwhile, overall FMCG volume growth for twelve months ended May’21 stood at 4%, with a 11% year-on-year value growth (including wheat\flour). State governments offered free wheat and flour to consumers in the aftermath of the last year’s covid-19 wave. As a result, households went easy on buying wheat flour from the market.​​ If the atta category is excluded, the volume growth would be higher.

Overall demand within packaged consumer goods was driven by consumer switch from unbranded to branded foods, consumer movement from cheaper products to more premium brands and heightened demand for packaged foods. Introduction of new, high value categories like hand sanitizers or surface cleaners into the consumer purchase basket helped manufacturers too.

"FMCG basket only expanded in the last year with consumers trying new categories and unaffected by the perceived stress of income," said K Ramakrishnan, managing director, South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar.

Growth in rural was driven by categories such as sanitisers, insecticides, salty snacks, milk-based drinks, bottled soft drinks as well as home hygiene products including toilet and floor cleaners.

Households in India’s villages also adopted more personal care and hygiene categories such as sanitisers and hand washes for the first time, Ramakrishnan said. Sanitisers overtook hand wash liquid to become a larger category in rural India, helped by companies pushing affordable price packs.

Within food and beverages, in-home snacking categories grew faster in rural in the 12 months ended 31 May 2021. Surprisingly, grooming categories, too, reported year-on-year growth. In rural, volumes of talcum powder and hair colours were up 26% and 12% respectively between June-May 2021. In urban markets, both categories reported a year-on-year decline as lockdowns drove consumers to continue working from home.

Fundamentals in rural markets remain firm, said Ramakrishnan.

"Monsoons are expected to be good, last year monsoon was good and support price and harvest is good, there's nothing which has gone terribly wrong. And even the non-farm income—those factors are pretty strong in rural. Yes, the second wave did hit rural by surprise but they recovered also quite fast. The impact of the pandemic on rural has been less," Ramakrishnan said.

Rural markets contribute over 38% to sales for makers of fast-moving consumer goods. Companies have been widening direct reach in India’s villages over the last few years. Recently, India’s largest consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever said rural markets remained “resilient".

“If you were to look at it through the lens of the FMCG industry, May month was severely impacted as a large part of the country was under localized lockdown. However, as restrictions lifted progressively, June month rebounded to March’21 levels. Unlike last year, we have seen virus spreading into the rural hinterlands this time. Notwithstanding this, rural continues to remain resilient, with a decent start to the monsoon and government support helping the cause," Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, had said in a post-earnings analyst call on 22 July.

