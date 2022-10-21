Rush for leisure destinations likely during Diwali weekend

“Indians across segments are showing increased interests to travel to their favourite destinations—domestic and international. Customers are keen to utilize the upcoming festive weekend and we have a strong pipeline of customers planning near-term travel. Our demand trends indicate a jump of over 100% of pre-pandemic levels in certain markets for winter and festive season travel, and our forward booking position is looking healthy. We are approximately at 55% recovery of our October to December period versus 2019," said Daniel D’Souza, president and country head, holidays, SOTC Travel.

