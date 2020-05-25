New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has announced the launch of his personal care and grooming brand Frsh. The brand has been co-created by Scentials Beauty Care and Wellness Pvt. Ltd, a beauty brand co-founded by former tennis professional Mahesh Bhupathi.

In a IGTV video posted on his Instagram handle, Khan said "Currently, sanitisers are the need of the hour. These products are of good quality and priced well. The brand will launch deodorant, body wipes and perfumes in the future."

The Frsh sanitisers, which are 72% alcohol-based, are available on its official website, and will be later available at stores, said Khan.

A 100 ml bottle of sanitiser has been priced ₹50 and 500 ml bottle ₹250. Combo sets are available with discounts ranging from 10% to 20%.

Khan joins the bandwagon of celebrities such as Lara Dutta who owns skincare brand Arias and cricketer Virat Kohli who has One8 range of deodorants. Both these brands are marketed by Scentials Beauty Care and Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes products through multiple brands across fragrances, skin-care, makeup and men’s grooming verticals, shaped by the vision and personalities of various Indian celebrities.

