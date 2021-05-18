Saving sentiment gains clout in India post covid: report

“The unexpectedness, scale and severity of the global pandemic has led to increased anxiety about personal finances across all demographics. Especially for youths who were just making their foray into the job market, lack of prior work experience (and therefore savings) combined with the severely compromised economic outlook makes the situation particularly precarious. More than 85% of respondents are likely to stick to their savings plan even with a 10% fall in their income indicating the ‘saving sentiment’," KPMG said in its report.