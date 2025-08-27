Sazerac banks on India's affluent consumers to drive bourbon whiskey sales

Mumbai: Sazerac, one of the world’s largest spirits companies, is sharpening its focus on India as rising disposable incomes and a taste for luxury liquor reshape the country’s whiskey market.

The US-based maker of Buffalo Trace, Weller, Benchmark and Sazerac Rye whiskey brands is betting on curated experiences, cocktail culture, and its local partnership with John Distilleries to expand in what is already the world’s largest whiskey market.

India has long been dominated by Scotch and domestic whiskies, but bourbon, with its sweeter and more approachable profile, is beginning to attract young drinkers and premium consumers. Diego Bianchi, general manager of emerging markets and barrel select at Sazerac, said the company views India as a “long-term ambition and strategic growth market.”

“Our aim is to introduce Indian consumers to the craftsmanship and heritage behind our premium bourbons through carefully curated experiences and strategic partnerships, to build lasting loyalty and interest in our brands,” Bianchi told Mint. He added that the company’s strategy is rooted in education and visibility, with an emphasis on making bourbon part of the country’s evolving spirits culture.

Alcohol sales in India are expected to grow 8-10% to ₹5.3 trillion in FY26, with profits also likely to improve, Mint reported recently, citing data from Crisil ratings. The report, based on 25 major liquor firms, estimates a 5-6% rise in overall volumes, led largely by spirits like whiskey and rum, which contribute nearly 70% of industry revenue.

Tariff shifts and competition with Scotch The recent UK-India free trade agreement will see New Delhi halve import duties on Scotch whisky to 75% immediately and reduce them further to 40% over the next decade. While some industry observers fear this could tilt the scales further in favour of Scotch, Bianchi argued that bourbon has its own value proposition. “The whiskeys made in America versus the UK are fundamentally different products with distinct taste profiles, and we believe there is room and appetite for both on the bar,” he said.

India cut import duty on bourbon to 100% from 150% earlier this year, which Sazerac sees as an opportunity to grow the category. “Indians are curious, they’re spending more on quality experiences, and they’re looking to explore new spirits. Bourbons, whether served neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails, give it a unique edge in appealing to this evolving palate,” Bianchi noted.

Partnership with John Distilleries A key part of Sazerac’s India strategy is its 60% stake in John Distilleries, best known for the Paul John single malt brand. The partnership offers Sazerac access to local expertise, regulatory know-how and an established distribution network. “John Distilleries’ deep understanding of the Indian market has been invaluable for Sazerac as we navigated India’s dynamic and highly regulated landscape,” Bianchi said.

Sazerac does not see balancing Paul John’s single malt positioning with bourbon as a conflict. “Both portfolios have distinct stories and provenance—Indian single malt is quite different from American whiskey and bourbon. We will continue to elevate both, highlighting their unique characteristics,” he added.

Sazerac’s immediate rollout will cover Mumbai, Delhi, Goa and Pune, focusing on upscale outlets, bars and retail stores. The company will then expand distribution gradually based on consumer demand.

Building bourbon’s appeal in India Since bourbon must be made in the US, scope for local adaptation and manufacturing is limited. Instead, Sazerac is turning to consumer education, storytelling and collaborations. Weller, one of the world’s leading wheated whiskies, will anchor campaigns that highlight heritage, craftsmanship, and versatility in cocktail culture.

To build visibility, Sazerac is working with bars and mixologists to craft bespoke experiences and with influencers and tastemakers to position bourbon as sophisticated, yet approachable. Travel retail, including duty-free outlets at airports, remains an important channel for brand discovery.

“Travel retail offers us the chance to showcase what makes Buffalo Trace, Weller, and the rest of our portfolio distinctive, while also engaging both local and international consumers,” Bianchi said.

Globally, the company has seen success with immersive experiences such as Buffalo Trace Distillery London, a retail and tasting space, and Weller activations at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Similar formats could be launched in India. “Consumers aren’t just looking for a drink—they’re looking for a brand they can experience. That’s where Buffalo Trace Distillery stands out,” he added .

Barrel Select and ultra-premium play Sazerac is also exploring how it can scale its Barrel Select programme, a membership-based concept that allows retailers, individuals, or groups to hand-pick single barrels of whiskey from its distilleries. India has already seen one such launch, with Weller 12 introduced through an exclusive barrel selection hand-picked by Buffalo Trace’s master distiller Harlen Wheatley. More such curated offerings are expected as awareness about bourbon grows.

Addressing misconceptions One challenge Sazerac faces is limited understanding about bourbon among Indian consumers. Bianchi pointed out that bourbon is one of the most tightly-regulated spirits globally. To qualify, it must be aged in new charred oak barrels, distilled below 160 proof, entered into the barrel at no more than 125 proof, and bottled at a minimum of 80 proof. No additives or flavourings are allowed—only water can be added. “These rules ensure a consistent, high-quality product and set bourbon apart from many other whiskies, which often have more flexible guidelines,” he said.

Distillation proof is basically double the alcohol by volume. So, 160 proof indicates 80% alcohol.

For Sazerac, the opportunity lies in India’s ongoing shift towards premiumization. The premium whiskey segment has more than doubled in volume in the last five years, and industry executives believe the trend will continue as consumers seek quality and novel experiences. “Every year, new consumers are entering the category. Whether they’re 25 or 65, we want to be part of that discovery moment when someone is ready to try something new,” Bianchi said.