The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the launch of the third edition of its shopping benefits under ‘YONO Super Saving Days’. The new shopping carnival will begin on 4 April and will conclude on the 7 April. SBI will be offering a range of discounts and cashbacks to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, Yono.

The platform claims that there has been a significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the second edition held on 4th to 7th March 2021.

The third edition will provide offerings in categories including travel, hospitality, health and online shopping. Yono has partnered with some merchants including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip and OYO. In the April 2021 edition of Yono Super Saving Days, customers can avail up to 50% off on hotel booking, flight booking, health categories, extra 10% unlimited cashback on select categories at Amazon.

