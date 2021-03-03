SBI to conduct March edition of YONO shopping carnival: Offers, other details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a new edition of its shopping carnival called ‘ YONO Super Saving Days’. This is the second phase of the carnival and it will commence on the 4 March and will continue till 7 March. According to SBI, the carnival will offer discounts and cashback to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, YONO.

The first edition of YONO Super Saving Days was conducted in the month of February. The first edition was also conducted for a period of four days, from 4 Feb to 7 Feb. SBI claims that they witnessed an overwhelming response from YONO users and merchant partners. The bank claims that there wasa significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the 1st edition held in February.

The 2nd edition is slated to go live from 4th to 7th March 2021. The YONO carnival will consist offers in categories such as travel, hospitality, health, apparels and even online shopping. To provide deals to its over 36 million user base during this shopping festival, YONO has partnered with some of the merchants which includes Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, Vedantu and Raymond. In the March 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail of upto 50% off on hotel booking, flight booking, Apparels, Health Categories, Extra 7.5% unlimited cashback on Amazon.

