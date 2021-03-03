SBI to conduct March edition of YONO shopping carnival: Offers, other details

The 2nd edition is slated to go live from 4th to 7th March 2021. The YONO carnival will consist offers in categories such as travel, hospitality, health, apparels and even online shopping. To provide deals to its over 36 million user base during this shopping festival, YONO has partnered with some of the merchants which includes Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, Vedantu and Raymond. In the March 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can avail of upto 50% off on hotel booking, flight booking, Apparels, Health Categories, Extra 7.5% unlimited cashback on Amazon.