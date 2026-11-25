The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Union government on a plea challenging a Bombay High Court ruling which held that duty-free shops selling nicotine pouches at Mumbai airport cannot claim exemption from Indian regulatory laws.

A bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi were hearing the challenge filed by Adani-backed retailer Mumbai Travel Retail Ltd and Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt. Ltd, which operate duty-free outlets in the international departure area of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The dispute is over whether Indian drug laws apply to products sold at duty-free shops beyond the customs barrier, and whether the nicotine pouches qualify as “drugs” under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The high court in September rejected the retailers’ challenge to the regulatory action and held that goods sold at duty-free shops remain subject to Indian laws even if the shops are located beyond the customs barrier.

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Drug laws The dispute began after a 5 March 2026 inspection by a Ddrugs inspector at Terminal 2, where nicotine pouches sold under the FOX brand were found at a Mumbai Travel Retail outlet. The products included 3 mg and 6 mg nicotine pouches and, according to the court record, were imported from Sweden.

On 2 April, the Assistant Drugs Controller directed that the sale and distribution of the products be stopped, saying they were “drugs” under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and required an import licence and registration. Customs authorities communicated a similar position to the retailer on 8 April.

The companies approached the Bombay High Court, arguing that the products were sold only in the international departure area, beyond the customs barrier. They said the Drugs and Cosmetics Act should therefore not apply to the sale.

The high court rejected the argument, saying duty-free status mainly relates to customs duties and taxes and does not mean that other Indian laws stop applying.

However, the court did not decide whether the nicotine pouches are actually “drugs” under the law. It said that would depend on the composition of the products and their intended use.

The Supreme Court will now examine the retailers’ challenge to the high court ruling. The case could clarify how Indian regulatory laws apply to duty-free shops at airports.

Queries emailed sent to the Adani group did not elicit a response till press time.

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