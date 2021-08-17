Industry body Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) on Tuesday requested the Maharashtra state government to allow malls to open up with staff having received a single dose of vaccination as against the current directive of mall employees being fully vaccinated.

In a statement on Tuesday, SCAI said that shopping malls in the state have been shut for more than 270 of the 345 days since the pandemic struck.

This has led to significant losses for the industry. “On the other hand, a lot of mall owners have huge debts due to financing and these restrictions are only ensuring greater difficulty in servicing these obligations," it said.

It has urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the applicability of the fully-vaccinated clause for mall and retail staff and allow malls as well as retail to open up if staff is vaccinated with one dose.

The statement follows as malls across the state of Maharashtra decided to shutter down on Tuesday citing their inability meet the criteria set by the government for re-opening of malls that requires all staff working at the mall to be fully vaccinated. The state has also asked malls to ensure shoppers have vaccination certificates before being allowed entry.

Malls in Maharashtra were allowed to open on 15 August after a long and extended period of closure. Malls were then allowed to operate till 10 pm, albeit at 50% capacity, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against covid-19. However, there were discussions that the government might relax the rule and permit entry of staff with one single dose of vaccination

On 16 August, the state government again reiterated the need for all employees— including managers and housekeeping staff to be fully vaccinated along with a requirement of a 14-day gap following the final dose.

“In light of the modified guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra on 16 August 2021, restraining mall staff from returning to workplace unless they are vaccinated with two doses with a gap 14 days after the second dose, it is unfortunate that Malls across the state have decided to close down," SCAI said in statement.

SCAI said it could take another month before a large chunk of mall employees and retail staff are full vaccinated.

“With the prevailing restrictions malls will not be able to open and operate as it would be at least a month (tentatively September-end) before a sizeable number of our staff gets their second dose and meets the criteria, provided it is available and there is no shortage," it said.

SCAI has made several representations to the state government requesting relaxation on the criteria.

SCAI has argued that since 80% of workforce at retail centers falls in the age-group of 18-44 years–this group is already vaccinated with their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Primary reason for the inability of staff to take both doses was the supply constraints witnessed by the State, it said. That’s because vaccination for the 18-44 age group in Maharashtra started on the 1st of May before being suspended twelve days later owing to acute vaccine shortage.

“Vaccination subsequently resumed for the said group only around the 21st of June 2021. In the interim period, the Central Government increased the gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. Maharashtra has witnessed disruptions through May 2021 in vaccination of the said age group," it added.

