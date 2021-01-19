Noting that multiple ingredients are responsible for the mildness or harshness of a soap, the court said that using pH alone to compare products can mislead consumers. It has also asked Sebamed to use words 'ideal' and 'non-ideal' while showing a pH scale in its ads instead of safe and unsafe. pH is a measure of how acidic a product is, that is, the lower the pH value, the better it is for the skin.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}