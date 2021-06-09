Second wave weakens consumer sentiment: BCG

Meanwhile, the pandemic has brought about some permanent changes when it comes to consumer behaviour. “Now that we have been into the crisis for over a year, the shape of new normal for consumer behavior is also beginning to emerge. Many of the newly adopted behaviors ranging from online shopping, digital content and payments—have continued to stick. However, others like ‘do it yourself’ regimes, online doctor consultations have showed high sensitivity to the pandemic situation," said Kanika Sanghi, lead, centre for customer insight for BCG India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}