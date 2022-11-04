Sellers push for faster rollout of National Retail Trade Policy

“We have been working with all retailers to come up with a national retail policy which is acceptable to all the stakeholders. The e-commerce players, modern trade as well as the small mom-pop stores. A (draft) policy has been proposed but for some reason the implementation has not happened. Our request to the government, through this forum, is to accelerate the adoption of this policy and formalization of this policy," Arvind Mediratta, MD and CEO, metro Cash & Carry India and Chairperson, Retail & Internal Trade Committee, FICCI said at an event hosted by industry body FICCI on Friday.