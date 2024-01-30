Send Scotch in barrels please, India tells UK

“The government has been provided all necessary information and data to take decisions on the matter. We had also made our recommendations that propose a tax reduction on bottled liquor from current 150% to 100% now and then to 50% over a period of time. For bulk spirits, we have suggested (a tax reduction) from 150% to 75% now and then to 25% over time. However, we believe that this must be reciprocated by the UK by removing their non-tariff measures related to maturation," Giri said.