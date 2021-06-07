Shopmatic, a Singapore-headquartered e-commerce platform has introduced ‘Inspiring Entrepreneurship Programme’ for its customers in India. Under the new programme the company won’t charge hosting fees for 90 days between 3rd June and 31st August 2021.

As part of its ‘Inspiring Entrepreneurship Programme’ merchants will be able to use the entire Shopmatic platform for setting up their e-commerce presence without paying any sign-up charges; all they will pay is a fee of 3% per transaction whenever they make a sale. The company claims this step is being taken to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners to take their business online.

For 90 days from the time they sign up, business owners will be able to access Shopmatic’s features to help them grow their business by paying 3% on each successful transaction.

Shopmatic offers 4 different ways for merchants to go online. During the promotional period, merchants can choose to set up their online presence from any of the 4 options available- Shopmatic Webstore, Shopmatic Chat, Shopmatic Social or Shopmatic Marketplaces,

Speaking on the initiative, Anurag Avula, CEO & Co-Founder, Shopmatic, said, “In our continued effort to support businesses to start selling online in the current challenging environment, we’re making it even easier for businesses to get online by removing the monthly hosting fee for the next 90 days."

He further added, “We encourage SMEs and individual entrepreneurs in our markets to sign-up on the platform with no hosting fees and leverage the Shopmatic platform to drive their online success."

In May 2020, Shopmatic expanded its offerings to create tailored solutions for India’s Kirana stores, enabling them to create an online presence with pre-developed catalogs and more. The platform also offered inventory management, instant online payments, contactless delivery, and self-pickup options.

