Shoppers splurge as demand kicks in amid festivities3 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 11:49 PM IST
Firms said sales over the past few weeks gained momentum after some weak demand in early September
NEW DELHI : Indian shoppers spent more time and money buying appliances, electronic goods, and jewellery in the past 30 days, celebrating the first festive season in three years without covid-related restrictions.