Shopping, food continue to top credit card spends in 2020: Cred

NEW DELHI : Credit card users in India used plastic money to spend more on food, groceries, shopping and paying utility bills as spends on travel and entertainment dipped sharply in 2020, according to data by credit card payment services company Cred that scanned spends of 1 million members across India’s top cities.

The data released Thursday captures four phases- pre-lockdown, lockdown, unlock and the year-end festive season across several categories such as shopping, food, utilities, travel, spends on fuel, insurance etc.

Shopping that includes apparel and electronics, and food which includes groceries and ordering-in from eateries, saw the highest credit card spends through the year, accounting for 36% of total credit card expenditure in 2020, a behaviour driven by pandemic linked lockdowns.

Spends on shopping and food recovered to more than pre-covid-19 levels at the end of 2020, Cred said in its analysis of credit card spends across eight cities—Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. In fact, data suggests that Cred members spent 6% more on shopping and food using credit cards during the festive season compared to pre-covid period.

In all, Cred, that incentivizes customers for paying credit card bills, has 5.5 million members.

The prolonged pandemic has seen a shift in consumer spending benefiting some categories such as packaged food, electronics, e-commerce and staples while hurting others such as discretionary goods, entertainment, eating out and travelling. As a result, consumption-linked demand has remained weak for several sectors.

“Credit card spends across other segments such as travel, banking and finance as well as digital payments have started increasing compared to lockdown and post-lockdown phase. This shows that members’ sentiment towards spending is cautious still and showed a greater move towards plastic which will only improve in the year ahead. However, categories such as health and wellness, and infotainment have been last on the priority list of credit card spending for members," Cred said in its research note.

In 2020, consumers also felt the strain on household budgets, a trend backed by Cred data which shows people turned to credit cards to make banking and finance-related payments —including EMIs and topping-up insurance policies—as the pandemic cast uncertainty over incomes.

EMIs, which comprised less than 3% of credit card spends across cities in 2019, rose to 8% among members in Ahmedabad and 7% in the National Capital Region. Meanwhile, spends on banking and finance increased from 23% of total spends pre-lockdown to 29% during the lockdown.

However, there has been a decline—with banking and finance-related spends moving from 22% of all spends in the post-lockdown period to 17% during the festive season.

India’s credit card population is quite low when compared to other markets. A 2020 report by ICICI Securities pegs Indian’s credit card penetration at meagre 3% , among the lowest in the world.

During the pre-lockdown phase, members used 35% of their plastic money to buy items that they’ve been eyeing for a while or exploring various cuisines from the comforts of their homes, Cred said. This rose to 41% during the festive season.

Travel-related spends dipped from 15% in the pre-lockdown to 6% during the lockdown, making it the only category with the highest decline in spends in the year, Cred noted. However, this segment is also seeing a slow but steady revival as more people are stepping out. Travel-related spends increased by 2% from lockdown to the post-lockdown period, and further by 1% from post-lockdown to the festive season.

Across all cities, Pune recorded the highest spends in the category at 12%.

However, despite the easing of mobility consumers remain cautious about discretionary expenses with users reporting very low spends on categories such as fitness, wellness and infotainment.

