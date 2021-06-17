ShopX—an online business-to-business platform that helped small unorganized retailers with online ordering and fulfilment on Thursday said it is set to let brands and sellers use its technology and business platform to digitize their existing supply chains, utilizing their current distribution and wholesaling infrastructure and move towards building their own direct to consumer channels.

For this ShopX will offer an open architecture platform that allows brands and suppliers to use the platform to manage distribution at scale.

The move comes as the pandemic has prompted businesses to increasingly invest in more digital capabilities. This means more companies are looking to open direct channels of sales for consumers and manage supply chains online.

"What we really need to do is to provide a direct-to-retailer and direct-to-customer platform to brands and sellers, which can digitise their existing supply chains," Amit Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, ShopX said.

ShopX will now let brands and sellers use its technology and business platform to digitize their existing supply chains, utilizing their current distribution and wholesaling infrastructure.

Brands and suppliers can configure the platform to their choice and use either parts or all of it. Retailers, on the other hand, get much enhanced selection and optionality on their fingertips. ShopX is in talks with global FMCG brands to power their nationwide distribution, the company said in a statement.

“During Covid, we got an opportunity to take a pause and think hard about our industry. We realized that the long-term change is happening in the direction of an evolution from a monolithic commerce architecture to an Open and Interoperable Architecture, which will unlock tremendous scale and efficiency for ShopX, its partners and the entire ecosystem," said Sharma.

ShopX Is backed by Fung Strategic Holdings and Nandan Nilekani.

To facilitate this change, ShopX has realigned the organization towards a model that allows others to use our tech and competencies rather than running the whole supply chain, said Sharma.

"We believe that this also monetizes the underlying assets much more profitably and scalable. All partners of ShopX, including its suppliers, financial services providers, logistics partners etc will have a role to play and an enhanced scale to address. The addressable market for this space can be expanded at least 10 times using this approach," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.