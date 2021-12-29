Should retailers split e-commerce from stores? a high-level debate

For instance, Best Buy said it took it just 48 hours to introduce curbside pickup in April 2020, when many people were still sheltering at home during the first weeks of the pandemic. Mr. Joly said the chain wouldn’t have been able to move that fast if its e-commerce and stores businesses were separate companies. “You’d have to get lawyers involved and create a contractual agreement," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}