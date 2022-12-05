Shriram Finance becomes India’s largest NBFC post merger with 2 group entities

Mr Umesh Revankar, a long-serving Shriram veteran, will serve as Executive Vice Chairman of the merged entity. Commenting on the merger he said, “It is the natural culmination of a journey of 43 years. With the balance sheet strengthened through the merger, we can serve the needs of the market better than ever before. As a customer-focused company, we can bring more products and assist them with access to credit faster. We have invested heavily in technology to improve efficiency and customer service levels. We are looking forward to an exciting phase of sustained double-digit growth."