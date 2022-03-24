Kolkata suburbs find new life as a logistics hub

Historically, Indian warehousing has all been about low-grade concrete godowns that dotted the highways around many transit hubs. The goods and services tax (GST), which came into force in 2017, was the first big bang moment for the sector. From a network of smaller warehouses across multiple states, set up to be tax efficient, companies now picked fewer but larger warehouses in more strategic locations since India became a single tax country. The larger warehouses are made of steel, are often pre-fabricated and more automated. In industry parlance, these are the grade-A spaces.