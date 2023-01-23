Small package-delivery companies get bigger

Before the pandemic, regional and other carriers that sometimes rely on the Postal Service for last-mile deliveries made up 6% to 7% of the parcel market, according to data from ShipMatrix Inc., a parcel analytics firm. Now it is around 8% to 9%, according to ShipMatrix, as carriers say they picked up substantial volumes from shippers who told them UPS and FedEx had insufficient capacity during the pandemic. Each percentage point gain in market share for a smaller carrier equates to a more than 15% jump in volumes, ShipMatrix says.