Small packs for big bucks: FMCG prices increase 10%

This, Kantar said, was largely on account of a slowdown in categories such as wheat flour and edible oils. “After growing by 8% (over a period of 12 months) in April 2021, edible oils just managed a 1% growth in the current year. We also know about the distribution of free wheat and atta by the governments. As a result of which, atta declined by 23% (over a period of 12 months) in April 2022. This decline has been deepening over the quarters, and the current quarter’s 30% decline is the highest decline that the category has seen since the pandemic," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}