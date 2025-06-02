Low demand for smartphones, smartwatches as consumer sentiment sours
A decline in electronics sales in January-March signals a challenging year ahead for the industry. Over the past five years, smartphone sales have dipped three times, and smartwatches two times.
New Delhi: The anticipated upturn for electronics sellers at the start of 2025 seems to have stalled. Analysts and retailers that Mint spoke with reported low footfalls in stores and weak online demand, with key volume drivers like smartphones and smartwatches underperforming.