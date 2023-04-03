Snacking retains flavour despite high inflation, says report

Snacking retains flavour despite high inflation, says report2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:12 PM IST
- In addition to rising prices, supply chain issues also appear to be a concern. Three-quarters of people in India have experienced a shortage or delay in receiving snacks in the last year and eight in 10 are concerned about availability of their favorite snack foods in stores
New Delhi: Rising prices of daily goods in the last year notwithstanding, Indians have continued to buy snacks as part of their grocery basket driving up demand for packaged foods in the country, according to a report on snacking habits in India by chocolate maker Mondelez.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×