Snacking retains flavour despite high inflation, says report

“As inflation continues to squeeze household budgets across India, it’s clear that the economic climate is impacting food choices, as nine in ten (89%) consumers in India are concerned about inflation. A strong majority (79%) are more budget conscious than they were a year ago, with two-thirds of Indian consumers reporting that they’re paying more for groceries compared to this time last year, especially millennials. Interestingly, consumers are most likely to report they are spending more on produce and fresh foods (70%), than snack foods (63%)," Mondelez said in its state-of-snacking report for the year 2022.