New Delhi: E-commerce retailer Snapdeal on Tuesday announced three mega sales for the upcoming festival season.

The first sale, coinciding with Navratri festivities, will run from 29 September to 6 October. The next two sales will run in the second and third weeks of October. In the Diwali season, the company expects more than 85% of its sales to come from non-metro users.

The sales aim to offer special deals on a wide range of its bestsellers, including home products, fashion and fitness.

The Diwali sales will also offer curated selections around Navratri/Pujo, Dhanteras, gifting options and home decoration and lighting collections. Besides existing offers, customers can avail an instant discount of 25% when using PNB debit and credit cards.

According to the company, this year’s sale is designed to capture the needs of customers from tier II and tier III markets and will provide an opportunity for the unorganised retail sector to grow faster too.

The increase in business volume will lead to direct benefits for the sellers associated with the platform.

Snapdeal has more than 500,000 registered sellers on its marketplace.



