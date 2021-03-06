Soaps draw price hikes for FMCG companies on rising input cost

“Palm oil prices have gone up dramatically, which is a key ingredient, as far as soaps are concerned and you would have seen, everybody's announced price hikes in soaps. Even in Chandrika, which we make from coconut oil we've taken a price hike there. The price hikes have been to the tune of 8% in the last three to four months," Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Executive Director, Wipro Enterprises, said on Thursday.

