Social commerce gets closer to being ‘formal’

Social commerce in India is still small at only $1.5-2 billion, with Meesho being the largest player for all types of social commerce combined, the report said. However, aided by smaller towns, accelerated adoption and proliferation of new platforms, social commerce is set for growth. “Social commerce, which combines commerce with social media, is in its infancy but has potential to become mainstream. Forays by Reliance and Tata Group are already causing tremors in the e-commerce ecosystem and social commerce has the potential to further proliferate," it said in a note on the sector.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}