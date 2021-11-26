Social commerce users to touch 228 mn by ’22

In India, Google-backed video platform YouTube leads as a platform used for social commerce followed by Meta-owned WhatsApp and then Facebook. Younger shoppers in India prefer to shop on Instagram and Facebook, while older customers prefer to shop on Facebook and WhatsApp. Social commerce users are very likely to make online purchases from ShareChat in the future, according to the report. Over 58% shoppers surveyed said they are comfortable spending time and shopping on these platforms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}