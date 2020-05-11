Some malls offer relief on rents, others wait for clarity

NEW DELHI : Most mall developers are yet to concede requests for rental waivers and income sharing made by retailers who have not been able to do any business because of the curbs in place to fight covid-19, and any resolution is likely only towards the end of the lockdown.

Retailers have had no income since 25 March and are staring at a bleak future even after the curbs are lifted.

As such, they have sought a reduction, waiver or renegotiation of rentals and have also proposed alternative models such as revenue sharing.

“Things are getting sorted out as both (groups) understand that they are two sides of the same coin," said Amitabh Taneja, chairman of the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), a forum for mall developers. “However, each negotiation will have to be done individually as the sizes of the stores vary, the durations of their leases vary and even the product category for each is different. There cannot be one blanket deal for all."

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group is among the few developers planning a rental waiver.

Prestige Group intends to offer a waiver for the period of the lockdown during April and May, on certain conditions, including the absence of any outstanding dues, said Suresh Singaravelu, executive director, retail, hospitality, and business expansion. Prestige has eight malls across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai and Hyderabad. “We are looking at April and May, either until 17 May or if it is extended, for the whole month," he said.

Malls and restaurants were among the first to feel the pinch of the lockdown as state governments ordered these businesses to suspend operations to limit the spread of the virus.

Rents account for 12-16% of the revenues generated by retailers, according to a report by ratings agency Icra. Several retailers such as Puma and Future Group have sought a revenue-sharing model instead of a minimum guarantee or even a flat revenue structure. This will help retailers tide over a dip in business and discretionary expenses as and when malls begin operations.

“Very few, say 5% of malls, have come forward and offered to waive rentals for months when malls have remained shut and continue to be shut. Others are waiting for the lockdown to end to negotiate in one go," said an executive at a retailer occupying significant spaces across top malls. He spoke on condition of anonymity.

“We are having conversations with landlords of both malls and high streets for rentals," said Ajoy Chawla, CEO, jewellery, Titan Co. Ltd. “There are two negotiations on. One is to say that as April was completely shut and partly the months of May and March, can we work out a win-win rental waiver support for this time. Then we are exploring whether we can look at rent as a variable, as in, as and when things start picking up, we kind of increase and bring it back to normal over a staggered period.

Malls, on the other hand, say they have to continue bearing fixed costs on personnel, utilities and service bank loans.

Abhishek Bansal, executive director at Pacific Development Corporation, said there has been no progress in negotiations.

“We will come to a consensus only closer to the opening of malls; we will talk to retailers then and find what is suited to everyone involved," he said.

However, he said that the mall developer has not raised bills for April and May. “Whenever we have to raise bills, we will have a consensus and then raise the bills, we will speak to the respective tenants and then figure out what we are doing."

Madhurima Nandy contributed to this story.

