A senior official of a big non-BJP-ruled state said there is a view that the proposed rules can disturb the state's business ecosystem, especially with regard to MSMEs and small entrepreneurs and will also limit the choices for consumers, rather than safeguarding their interest. He pointed out that MSMEs contribute almost two-thirds of the annual revenues generated on just two major platforms -- Amazon and Flipkart -- and that itself runs into thousands of crores of rupees, while there is a big chain involved comprising of businesses, self-employed individuals, warehouses, farmers etc and these platforms have created lakhs of jobs in the recent years.