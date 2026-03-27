Sony to raise PlayStation 5 price to offset soaring memory chip costs. Here's how much it will cost now

Sony Group is increasing the global retail prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles, including a $100 jump in the US, marking its second revision in under a year.
The Japanese tech giant is currently struggling with the soaring costs of essential components, such as memory chips.
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The tech industry’s intense push to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure has led semiconductor manufacturers to prioritise high-margin data-centre chips, thereby restricting the supply available for consumer electronics.
By the end of next week, the cost of a Sony PlayStation will be about 30% more than it was at this time last year.
“We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide,” Sony said in a blog post on its website.
Effective 2 April, the new US pricing will set the standard PS5 at $649.99, up from $549.99.
The Digital Edition will rise to $599.99, while the premium PS5 Pro will be priced at $899.99.
Additionally, the PlayStation Portal remote player will increase to $249.99 from $199.99.
Similar hikes will hit Europe and Japan following what Sony termed a "careful evaluation" of global supply chain pressures.
Industry analysts suggest these price increases may stifle video-game market growth this year. Epic Games, the developer of "Fortnite," recently cited lacklustre console performance as a factor in its decision to eliminate 1,000 positions.
Last month, Sony reported that its profit in the October-December quarter surged 11% to 377.3 billion yen ($2.4 billion), prompting the Japanese entertainment and electronics company to raise its full-year profit forecast to 1.13 trillion yen ($7.2 billion).
During the vital October-December holiday period, PlayStation 5 shipments dropped 16% year-over-year to 8 million units. The hardware has now been available for roughly six years.
The PlayStation console celebrated its 30th anniversary in North America and Europe last year.
Sony previously implemented a $50 US price hike last August, following similar upward pricing adjustments by Microsoft for its Xbox consoles.
Sony introduced a new midrange 4K television and several home theatre audio systems on Thursday, maintaining its typical business operations even as it nears a deal to sell a majority stake in its home entertainment division to China’s TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd. Although the two competitors have not yet signed a definitive agreement, Sony is moving forward with its scheduled hardware reveals. However, consumers may have reason for caution, as it remains uncertain how TCL will manage software updates and long-term technical support for legacy Sony models once the transition occurs.
The new television, branded as the Bravia 3 II, does not match the peak picture quality of Sony’s premium sets because it utilises older, less versatile backlighting technology. Despite this, it offers one significant advantage over more expensive units: it is the first Sony TV featuring four HDMI 2.1 ports. This allows users to connect gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and enjoy fluid gameplay with a 120-hertz refresh rate across all inputs. Previous Sony models typically offered only two HDMI 2.1 ports, with the remaining two restricted to a 60-hertz rate.
The Bravia 3 II starts at $600 for a 43-inch screen and reaches $3,100 for the 100-inch version.
Sony also debuted the $870 Bravia Theatre Bar 7 and the $350 Bravia Theatre Bar 5 soundbars, alongside new subwoofers and rear speakers.
These products will ship later this spring.