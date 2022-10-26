Sprite becomes a $1-bn brand in India1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 12:58 AM IST
Sprite has grown to become a billion dollar brand in India driven by the success of a locally-adapted, occasion-based global marketing campaign, says Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Co.’s Sprite lime-flavoured beverage is the second portfolio brand to have breached the $1 billion mark in annual sales, James Quincey, chairman and chief executive of the company, said during an earnings call on Tuesday.