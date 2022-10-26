Sprite becomes a $1-bn brand in India

“In India, we continued to strengthen in the first half of the year gaining share in sparkling soft-drinks. Trademark Coke delivered strong growth through effective execution and occasion-based marketing. We drove approximately 2.5 billion transactions year-to-date at an affordable price point through the expansion of returnable glass bottles, and single-serve PET packages," he said. “Sprite has grown to become a billion dollar brand in India driven by the success of a locally-adapted, occasion-based global marketing campaign."