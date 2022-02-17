A 30-cent price increase for a cup of Grande Americano by Starbucks Corp. this week in China sparked an online uproar, the latest setback that the coffee brand faces in its largest market outside of the U.S.

Seattle-based Starbucks on Wednesday raised the prices for some beverages and food in China by 1-2 yuan, equivalent to 16-32 cents, the first time in more than three years, following its increases in the U.S. that it attributed to pandemic-induced cost pressures.

The price increase in China came as sales there have slowed in recent months. It also came as the U.S. coffee giant was already grappling with criticisms from Chinese social media users over an alleged incident this week, in which staff from one branch reportedly drove away police officers eating at the store’s outside dining area.

Some users on Weibo, a Twitter-like social platform in China, called for a boycott of the American chain, while others said they would switch to cheaper local coffee brands.

“There are so many coffee shops in China sourcing beans from all over the world. Why does one have to stick with Starbucks?" wrote one user on Weibo. Another comment that labeled Starbucks as “garbage" received more than 2,000 likes from other users.

The public outcry against Starbucks in China highlights a mix of challenges that foreign businesses increasingly face in the country: A rise of nationalistic sentiment among some consumers and fierce competition from up-and-coming local rivals.

Starbucks’s price bump in China could also be a litmus test of tolerance for higher costs among consumers in the world’s second-largest economy, where consumer inflation has barely budged since the start of the pandemic and rose 0.9% last month. In the U.S., prices of Starbucks coffee and various other consumer goods have been increasing, with inflation soaring at an annual rate of 7.5% in January, the highest level in 40 years.

Analysts said Starbucks’s price increase in China came as no surprise, given how the coffee brand has recently faced surging costs due to supply chain disruptions and pandemic-related labor shortages. Still, the timing could drive some Chinese consumers to re-evaluate their choice of brand, they said.

“In perfect hindsight, Starbucks should have waited before announcing the price increase," said Michael Norris, a Shanghai-based research and strategy manager at AgencyChina, a consulting firm.

The U.S. coffee brand now must contend with both blowback from the recent incident involving the police officers and consumers more closely comparing its prices with local rivals, he added.

On Monday, Starbucks faced online criticisms after the alleged incident at a store in the southwestern city of Chongqing.

“Starbucks, please take back your arrogance," People’s Daily, the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece newspaper, wrote in an online commentary. The day after, some people smashed eggs and left a bouquet of white flowers, which represents death in Chinese culture, outside the gate of the Chongqing store.

Starbucks called the incident a “misunderstanding" and denied that any police officers were expelled from the cafe.

In December, Starbucks apologized publicly and said it would inspect all of its 5,500-plus outlets in China after a Beijing-based newspaper accused the company of using expired ingredients at two stores.

Sales in China, which has grown into Starbucks’ largest market outside of the U.S. since it entered the country in 1999, have been lackluster in recent months amid flare-ups of Covid-19 cases and rising competition from local brands.

For the three months ended Jan. 2, same-store sales in China fell 14% from the same period a year earlier, while global sales increased by 13%, the company said. In an earnings call this month, Chief Executive Kevin Johnson blamed China’s “zero-Covid" policy for “significant disruption" to store hours and transaction volume.

Some analysts say the U.S. coffee giant is losing its edge in the face of fierce competition from homegrown rivals such as Luckin Coffee Inc. and Manner Coffee, a Shanghai-based boutique chain.

Luckin Coffee, which was founded in 2017, expanded rapidly within the country thanks to cheap prices and quick delivery services. A large cup of coffee typically costs around 20-30 yuan, equivalent to about $3.10-$4.70, at Luckin and Manner Coffee, while Starbucks charges around $4.70-$6.30.

More coffee brands, grappling with higher commodity, transportation and labor costs, have been passing on more costs to consumers.

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons raised prices on some coffee by 1-2 yuan in recent weeks, said an employee working at a store in Beijing. Tim Hortons’ parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Johnson of Starbucks said this month that the company expects to continue raising prices this year to “mitigate cost pressures, including inflation." The company lifted prices twice in the U.S. since last October.

Lin Zi, a 36-year-old art critic based in Beijing who frequently visits Starbucks, said he was surprised to find that his go-to beverage, a Venti-sized Americano with milk, cost 33 yuan, or $5.20, since Wednesday, up from 31 yuan.

“The pricing of Starbucks coffee is way too inflated," said Mr. Lin. “While I won’t necessarily visit Starbucks less frequently, my view of the brand has become less favorable."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

